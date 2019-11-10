Hawks edge Live Oak, earn playoff berth

Our Lady of the Hills rolls into the TAPPS 6-Man football playoffs with a three-game winning streak after clipping Waco Live Oak’s Falcons 66-52 at the Hawks' home field Friday night.

OLH (4-4, 3-2) finished third in District 2-Div.-II and face Huntsville Alpha Omega Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Leander Rouse High School. Alpha Omega’s Lions are out of District 3, located in the Greater Houston Area.

Advancing in the regular season finale was a see-saw matchup against Live Oak.

The Hawks led the first quarter 14-13, trailed at half 38-37 and was up 43-38 as the fourth period began before its 14-point margin of victory.

The game was the third straight at quarterback for previously injured Luke Martinez and he completed seven of 14 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

On the receiving end of those scoring tosses were Cody Davis and Joe Mein.

Davis wound up with three receptions for 46 yards and his score, while Mein’s one catch went for 50-yards to the endzone.

Rushing for touchdowns were Martinez and Brian Casillas with two each and Davis with one. Martinez’s seven attempts amassed 117 yards, Casillas carried seven times for 86 and Davis added 39 with six totes.

Special teams and defense got involved in the scorefest when Chandler Harris returned a kickoff 40 yards for a touchdown and William Cummings scooped and carried a Falcons’ fumble 11-yards for six points. Cummings ended the game with four-and-a-half tackles.

“Chandler Harris made two very big plays for us tonight. His interception that he ran to the four yard line set us up to go up by two scores in the fourth quarter and his kickoff return for the touchdown was big,” said OLH head coach Chris Ramirez.

Cummings also completed a point-after conversion pass and Stephen Grocki connected on five of six PAT kicks and compiled six touchbacks when he kicked off.

More positive field position was given OLH when Davis Clifton averaged 40 yards per two kickoff returns.

“Joe Mein made a big time catch for the score when we needed it most and Stephen Grocki’s foot contributed valuable special team points, but more importantly advantageous field position for us as well,” Ramirez said.

Besides Cummings scoring for the defense, the Hawks received stellar tackle totals from Casillas and Davis, each with 10-and-a-half stops.

Harris had five-and-a-half tackles, plus an interception he returned 55-yards and Jacob Cruz was in on four-and-a-half tackles.

“This was a hard fought game by both teams, and I expected it to be coming in,” said Ramirez. “I kept stressing the mental part of the game such as penalties, turnovers and open field tackles. In the first half we made a few of those mistakes, but I was very proud of how we responded after halftime. The defense didn’t allow a second half point until late in the fourth quarter."

Ramirez said he is especially proud of his team's progress over the season.

“I am excited about the growth of our defense, and extremely proud that we were victorious in the final game that will be played on Hawk field. The playoffs are upon us and I feel like we are playing good football when we need it most. We are excited for what is upcoming,” Ramirez said.