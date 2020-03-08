Antlers tie match with S.A Wagner

Tivy managed a slight uptick against San Antonio Wagner in District 26-5A boys soccer on Friday at Antler Stadium when the match wound up 1-1 and remained that way since district rules preclude breaking ties.

Wagner had beaten Tivy one month earlier.

Manny Hernandez recorded Tivy’s goal in the second half following 0-0 stalemate at the break. The assist was from Kiki Segura.

Josh Shantz had seven saves at goal for the Antlers (6-14-1, 5-7-1) who travel to San Antonio on Tuesday, March 10 to face off with Veteran’s Memorial in Tivy’s only game of the week.