Hawks fall to Castle Hills

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:14 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills' margin for error grew slimmer when Castle Hills defeated the Hawks 62-37 in their boys’ district basketball meeting on Friday.

The Hawks have to now win their final three games if they intend to qualify for the playoffs and defend last year’s state title.

James Ibarra did the bulk of the Hawk's scoring with 19 points, followed by Chandler Harris with six, four from William Cummings, three from Dalton Herndon, two each from Luke Martinez and Daniel Curran and one point from Matthew Cummings.

The Hawks are at home hosting the Wildcats from New Braunfels Christian on Tuesday and travel back to San Antonio for a game on Friday against Keystone.

