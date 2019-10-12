Antlers blank Uvalde

Tivy’s Colten Drake hauled in three touchdown passes for 131 yards, helping fuel the Antlers to a 49-0 homecoming victory over Uvalde in District 14-5A action at Antler Stadium.

The quarterback duo of Trapper Pannell and Cole Miears each scampered into the endzone on short runs to score and combined for 321 passing yards and four touchdowns,

But it wasn’t only the offense who padded the point total.

Tivy defensive corner Jack Patterson recorded his first varsity touchdown after picking off a Uvalde pass and running it back 40 yards.

Tivy’s Race Risinger was defending Uvalde’s Christian Rivera when both went airborne for the pass. Risinger got his hands on the ball and was good for a deflection, while Patterson came in for the scoop.

“It was exciting. The defense doesn’t usually get to score,” Patterson said. “We’ve been working on high-pointing all week at practice and the rest was just timing.”

Patterson went on to snag another Uvalde pass later in the game.

Risinger had a pick of his own, pulling in a long pass by Uvalde quarterback Jordan Curtis.

“I remember breaking and saw a deep ball coming,” Risinger said. “I sprinted that way and made the interception. It was a great feeling.”

Finally, Coleson Abel cemented the shutout by picking off a would-be touchdown pass in the endzone for a touchback.

The Antlers wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, marking their first touchdown in eleven plays on their first possession with Pannell marching across the goal line from one yard out to end the drive. Jared Zirkel split the uprights to give Tivy a 7-0 lead after only 2:43 of play.

Pannell then teamed up with Brooks McCoy on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter before Patterson’s return on the interception at the 2:49 mark, upping the Antler’s lead to 21-0 following Zirkel’s extra point kicks.

Drake’s first touchdown came in the first 12 seconds of the second quarter on a 47-yard pass from Pannell. Miears scored the final touchdown of the half on a hard-fought 14-yard run. With Zirkel’s extra point kicks, Tivy led 35-0 at the half.

The rest of the scoring belonged to Drake, who scored a 52-yard grab on a pass by Pannell with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter and a 26-yard catch on a toss from Miears with 11:02 left in the game.

Zirkle was perfect on the night, going 7-for-7 on extra point kicks.

After the game, Coach David Jones told the boys he was proud of them.

“They came in here confident after having a big win against (Alamo) Heights, but you shut them down and dominated this game,” Jones said. “I know it felt like the game was over at halftime, but we just have to stay focused.”

Jones, who earned his 66th career win as Tivy head coach, said the coaching staff was determined to keep the pressure on Uvalde, who had defeated Alamo Heights in overtime during their last outing.

“They had some confidence because they had beaten an established program,” Jones said. “We knew they would come up here and play us extremely hard and we would have to do what we did. We jumped on them quick, stayed on them, kept pressure on them and they really couldn’t handle it.”

Breaking down the game statistically, Tivy completed 69 plays for 551 total yards, while Uvalde finished with only 110 total yards on 56 plays.

Pannell completed 15 passes on 27 attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Miears connected on four of nine passes for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore Fisher Middleton rushed for 102 yards on 13 touches. Pannell carried for 57 yards on six attempts. Miears recorded 28 yards on two carries, while Ryan Mayberry and J.D. Rodriguez each carried four times for 26 and 17 yards, respectively.

Drake led the receiving team with 131 total yards on five receptions for three touchdowns. McCoy followed with one touchdown and four catches for 57 yards.

With the win, the Antlers improved their record to 8-1 and are undefeated in District 14-5A play at 3-0. Tivy will be on the road Friday, where they will take on San Antonio Memorial at Edgewood Veterans Stadium.