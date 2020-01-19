Lady Hawks can't contain JPII

SCHERTZ – Our Lady of the Hills suffered a tough loss on Friday against Schertz John Paul II in girls’ soccer, losing 4-1.

The loss marked a season sweep by JPII over the Lady Hawks and put the Lady Hawks at 3-2 in their TAPPS district standings and 3-2-1 overall.

Gracie Morris scored OLH’s lone goal and Ellie Cummings made 10-plus saves at goal. Monday, Jan. 20 is the Lady Hawks next game and it is at Kerrville’s Soccer Complex versus San Marcos Christian Academy in a nondistrict affair.