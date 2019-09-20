Lady Antlers blank SAVM

"Pleased with progress, but never satisfied" Tivy head volleyball coach Stephanie Coates said after the Lady Antlers' 3-0 win over San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial Friday night at Antler Gym.

The Lady Antlers punched out the Lady Patriots 25-14, 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 23-8 on the season and 6-0 in District 26-5A matches, setting the stage for a big match meet on Tuesday, Sep. 24 at Boerne Champion.

“Our quick tempo is getting better, our skills set is better and our ball control is starting to be more consistent,” said Coates.

All three were on display from the first serve against the Patriots, where Tivy broke open all three sets with lengthy point runs that pummeled the Patriots’ every attempt to force some competitive action.

Ally Scheidle triggered the avalanche in the first set by making one of her 10 kills for the evening. That kill brought Tivy to an 11-8 advantage and stopped Veterans Memorial at its own serve opportunity. Scheidle then went on a seven point service run of her own, increasing Tivy's lead to 18-8.

Tivy kept a 10-point margin and led 24-14 before taking the set on a Patriots service error.

Scheidle’s mastery of the Lady Patriots was aided by kill shots from Paige Melcher, Kierson Jalowy and Shayla Slaughter.

Jalowy was the team leader in kills with 11, Melcher had eight and Slaughter was good for seven. When Scheidle was not serving, she was assisting 25 times, allowing Tivy’s offensive talents to shine.

Veterans Memorial eked in front 4-3 in the second set, then continued to hold the edge until their final 12-10 lead was set aside by Savannah Trahan.

Trahan had the hot serving hand by ripping off seven in a row to put Tivy in front 17-12. One of Trahan’s team-leading three aces came during that streak. Kindal Brown made one of her seven kills in that stretch, while Melcher dealt out a block.

Jalowy put the Patriots down with a pair of serves that netted Tivy’s final two points of the set. Jalowy was digs co-leader with Trahan, as each came up with 19.

“Kierson placed some shots well. She is starting to have a better grasp on things and see the court, particularly the open spots,” Coates said.

The final set was back and forth until late when Tivy pieced together a run of consecutive points in the form of Neva Henderson and Trahan.

Henderson struck first with four in a row that boosted the Lady Antlers in front 18-9. Trahan took with Tivy leading 20-15 and served Tivy out to the win with five in a row. Scheidle had her final kill of the match during the rally.

Henderson recorded 19 assists and has become a nice compliment to veteran Scheidle. Henderson and Tinlee Sanchez each served up an ace during the final set.

“We will need to still communicate even better and get more consistent with our energy if we intend to go into Champion’s gym and take a win, but we’re making progress in those areas” Coates said.

Junior varsity

Tivy’s junior varsity came up short in its match, dropping in straight sets 19-25, 15-25, 13-15 to Veterans Memorial.

Emma Miller, and Allie Finch each made three kills.

Freshmen

The Lady Antler freshmen team fell 6-25, 23-25 Friday night.

Dalis Rodriguez had 18 digs, Quency Guerriero contributed four kills and Hazel Wellborn handed out eight assists.

Tivy volleyball teams will travel to Boerne Champion on Tuesday, where they will continue District 26-5A action against the Lady Chargers. Game time for subvarsity is 5 p.m. Varsity will take the floor at 6:15 p.m.