SAN ANTONIO -- The Tivy girl's soccer team lost to Harlandale 3-1 to fall to 3-4-1 against District 26-5A competition in their latest match on Friday.

Tivy's lone goal came from Ashley Cale off an assist by Mackenzie Caraway.

Next up for the Lady Antlers is Seguin on the road Tuesday, followed with a game at Antler Stadium versus San Antonio McCollum on Friday.