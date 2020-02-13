Antlers succumb to Harlandale's three-pointers

San Antonio Harlandale drew out its long knives Tuesday night to slice past Tivy boys 54-50 in a District 26-5A basketball game at Antler Gym.

The Indians rained down 15 three pointers in what was a come-from-behind win that left the Antlers feeling the sting of their second straight loop setback. Tivy is 9-5 against the district with a pair of league games left in regular season, and both are at home.

“We will have to dig in if we want to find a way to make the playoffs,” said Tivy head coach Brian Young.

For a while it appeared the Antlers would overcome Harlandale’s deluge from long range, even answering with a decent portion of bombs themselves that totaled eight treys for the game.

After the Indians struck for seven buckets from behind the arc in the first quarter to lead 15-10, Tivy’s defense locked down Harlandale in the second, limiting the Indians to only two points enroute to holding the edge at halftime, 23-17.

During their dominant second period, the Antlers dialed long distance with Abraham Viera and Jackson Young, with Young knocking down a couple. The duo led Tivy in scoring at game’s end with Viera notching 19 points and Young finishing with 14. Jackson Johnson put in 14 points, while Christian Gorham added two. Viera had five of Tivy’s three-pointers. Young recorded the other three.

Harlandale rediscovered its mojo in the third quarter and came out on fire with eight three pointers, including three straight which turned Tivy’s 31-23 lead into a 32-31 deficit. Viera’s triple point-maker temporarily allowed Tivy to go up 34-32 with 2:18 remaining in the third, but that was Tivy’s last lead of the game.

The Antlers got no closer than two points, 39-37 and 41-39, on field goals by Viera and Johnston before the third frame closed. Gorham’s only basket came in the fourth quarter, putting Tivy within striking distance once more, 52-50, but with only 14 ticks in the game. Harlandale executed a steal and buzzer-beater non-needed basket to make for the final score.

Tivy has games left with Seguin on Friday and San Antonio Memorial Tuesday, Feb. 18. Wins in both are crucial, since Harlandale’s victory gave the Indians a season sweep over the Antlers.