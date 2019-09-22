Pirates fall to Warriors

INGRAM – Center Point’s rushing offense was held in check for the first time this season and the end result was a 24-2 defeat at the hands of the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors in the Pirates' next to last nondistrict contest.

In taking their first loss of the season, the Center Point was limited to 168 yards and only 3.2 yards per attempt before the Warriors homecoming crowd and the Pirates faithful on hand. Center Point went into the game averaging over 400 rushing yards per game.

Kolten Kitchens was the leading Pirates rusher with 54 yards and he completed a pass to Leo Martinez to account for another 25 yards. Center Point’s best shot at six points happened in the first half when Kitchens’ 79 yard completion to Cody Daily was negated by a penalty.

Trent Cabaniss recorded a safety for the second straight game when he stacked up an exchange in the backfield that afforded the Pirates their only points. The safety happened in the first quarter, cutting Ingram’s lead to 6-2.

Center Point (3-1) closes out non-district play on the road in La Pryor next Friday, then has an open date before kicking off the District 29-2A campaign back at Pirates Stadium against Harper.