Lady Antlers split games at Boerne tournament

BOERNE – Tivy butted the Billies from Fredericksburg for the third time in August, and did it in straight sets 25-19, 25-18 during bracket action at the Lady Greyhounds Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Topping the Lady Antlers in kill shots was Ally Scheidle with 10. Scheidle also assisted 17 times for teammates to do damage to the Billies. At the service line Paige Melcher and Keirson Jalowy aced three balls each. Savana Trahan recorded 14 digs. Hailey Davis walled off two Fredericksburg scoring attempts with blocked shots.

The Lady Antlers have also defeated Fredericksburg in the season opener, and at the Austin ISD Tournament and still have a match at Fredericksburg High School on Aug 20. At 7 p.m.

South San, however did hand Tivy a loss in three sets 21-25-25-16, 15-25 in another Saturday match.

Scheidle was Tivy’s leader in kills (14), assists (17), and service aces (4). Trahan was good for 19 digs, and Melcher had two blocks.

Day 1

Tivy went 2-2 on Friday, Aug. 16, which was the first day of pool play in the tournament.

Against Blanco the Lady Antlers used all three sets to earn their victory with scores of 25-16, 18-25, 28-26.

Kills leader for Tivy was Jalowy with 12. Neva Henderson put up 21 assists. Scheidle served four aces. Trahan came away with 18 digs. Davis blocked one shot attempt by the Panthers.

Bandera also took Tivy to three sets before the Lady Antlers overcame the Bulldogs 26-24, 18-25, 25-22

Melcher ripped off 10 kills. Scheidle assisted 15 times and aced three serves. Trahan went for 10 digs. Davis had a pair of blocks.

In their third match of the tourney, the Lady Antlers went down in defeat against the LaVernia Bears 17-25, 16-25.

Jalowy was the team’s kill topper with six, and blocked a shot. Scheidle added in 10 assists. Henderson aced two serves. Trahan posted a dozen digs.

Tivy lost to San Antonio Christian School 19-25, 21-25 to close out pool play and qualify for Silver Bracket action, which was held Saturday, Aug. 17.

Against SACS, Jalowy had 11 kills. Scheidle dished out 17 assists. Melcher, and Tinlee Sanchez each served one ace. Trahan went for 17 digs. Davis, and Shayla Slaughter managed one block apiece.

Tivy’s overalll record is 10-7, and the Lady Antlers will host their own Tivy Volleyball Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 after traveling to Fredericksburg on Tuesday.