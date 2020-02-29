Pirates down SAMV 4-2

SAN ANTONIO – Center Point pitchers combined on a 12-strikeout performance and the Pirates doubled up on hits over Class 5A San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial's JV squad enroute to a 4-2 win on Friday.

Kolten Kitchens started the game on the mound and went four innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out seven Patriots. Kolby Vincent pitched in relief for three innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.

The Pirates helped Kitchens out in the first inning by scoring three runs. Center Point also out-hit the Patriots 6-3.

Fernando Fuentes and Casey Vincent had two hits apiece. Kolby Vincent, Fuentes and Nick Moehle all had RBIs, while Austin Hander, Fuentes, and Kolby Vincent scored runs. Fuentes crossed home plate twice.

Center Point will host the Boerne JV in a game set for first pitch at 5 p.m. on Monday, Match 2.