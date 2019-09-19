Lady Pirates take down Medina 3-1

CENTER POINT – The Lady Pirates snapped a three-match skid by downing Medina on Tuesday in four sets 15-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 for their first District 29-2A volleyball win at Pirates Gym.

“We back to our old defensive rotation. I think it allows us to have a bit more space to move around on the court and the girls aren't on top of each other. The first set we lost but we were just kind of figuring it out, but once they got comfortable with the defense, they flew through the next three sets easily. I think we may have finally finally found our comfort zone,” said head coach Caltlin Whittle.

Lexi Mills pulled 15 kill shots, dished out 31 assists, served three aces, handed nine digs and recorded four blocks for a solid all around effort for Center Point (8-13, 1-1).

Kiersten Adams led the team with 32 assists, Victoria Beckerson was ace high with six service aces. Paige Ponce with 13, plus Jaylin Haughie with 10 were digs leaders.

Center Point is in San Antonio on Friday to play Great Hearts Academy in another district showdown.