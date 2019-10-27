Hawks punish Celtics with 54-6 win

The Hawks earned their first win in just over a month when they kayoed the Celtics from Temple Holy Trinity 54-6 on Friday in a TAPPS 6-Man football game that was called in the third quarter due to the “mercy rule” used n 6-man games.

“This was a good district win for us that qualifies us for the playoffs,” said Our Lady of the Hills head coach Chris Ramirez. “I thought our defense did a great job of pressuring their quarterback. As a result our offense benefited with good field position and additional possessions."

OLH (2-4, 1-2) led 16-0 after the first quarter, 36-0 at halftime and the game was called one the Hawks soared in front 54-6.

The game marked the return of Luke Martinez as the usual starter at quarterback after sitting out the past several weeks with an arm injury and he appeared anything but rusty.

Martinez completed four of four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was good to get Luke back on the field and in his limited action he looked pretty good. His teammates were glad to him back on the field, that’s for sure,” Ramirez said.

Cody Davis, who had handled quarterback duties during Martinez’s mend, was two of four passing for 29 yards and a pair of scores. Davis toted the ball only three times, but rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns in limited carries.

On the receiving end of touchdown passes were Brian Casillas, who had two that totaled 75 yards, William Tran catching one for a 7-yard touchdown and Joe Mein making a catch that resulted in an 18-yard score. Casillas also tossed in 22 yards rushing.

Point after passes were hauled in by Dallen Herndon and Sam Watts. Those PAT throws were off the arms of Jacob Cruz and Deacon Cruz, respectively.

Two point after kicks got tacked on by Stephen Grocki.

Ball carriers adding to the Hawks’ ground game were Jacob Cruz going five yards to the endzone, Deacon also with a score, Jake Chapman having 22 yards and Matthew Romero taking in 20 yards.

“I am excited to be getting healthy as a team at a good time of the season, and to also be playing a physical brand of football, both of which will be helpful moving forward,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez specifically cited Jacob Cruz, who led the Hawks in tackles with seven, along with Casillas, who made six and Romero and Watts with five each.

“Sam in particular was disruptive,” said Ramirez. “We will begin preparations for Victoria Faith and are all excited about the weeks ahead. I’m proud of the Hawks and now we want to continue winning our remaining district games in order to get the best playoff positioning we can."

Besides their road trip to Victoria on Friday, Nov. 1 OLH has one more game at home with Waco Live Oak, which will also close the gate to the Hawks' current home field which will shift locations after this season.