Lady Antlers fall to Heights in second round of playoffs

BOERNE – When Tivy’s area volleyball playoff match against Alamo Heights ended Thursday, the Lady Antlers found themselves in unfamiliar territory for the first time in a month, as they came up on the wrong end of a three set defeat at the hands of the Lady Mules.

Each set was more competitive than the previous based on scores that were 16-25. 19-25, 21-25, but with the Mules sweeping Tivy the curtain closed on the Lady Antlers season. Tivy wound up 31-12 and suffered its first loss since October 4.

Winners of seven straight, including their bi-district match earlier in the week, the Lady Antlers were riding a wave of momentum and achieved a number of positives in a season that was supposedly going to be a rebuild.

After all, Tivy was bare on experience, having started the year with only four roster players with any varsity time from last season’s 18-18 bunch. Only two seniors, Savana Trahan and Paige Melcher, were in the mix while junior Kierson Jalowy and sophomore Ally Schiedle comprised the rest of any veteran look for new coach Stephani Coates.

“I think we grew from start to finish and I’m super proud of this team’s efforts,” said Coates. “We’re going to miss Paige and Savana and the example of good work they set which allowed everyone to grow."

Growth was evident during each set versus the Mules (32-9).

After trailing the entire first set, Tivy sparked itself in the second and was deadlocked with the Mules on three occasions and also led twice.

Tyler Elkins went to the service line with Tivy in a 21-13 hole, but the sophomore put down a pair of aces among five consecutive points to narrow the gap to 21-18. The Mules would, however, take advantage of a pair of Lady Antlers errors and prevent Tivy from tying up sets.

The third set began well for Tivy ,which held leads three times and managed a trio of ties before the Mules locked down and forced Tivy to face a 23-17 deficit. Trahan tossed up an ace, while Scheidle and Kindal Brown placed kill shots that that eased Tivy to within 20-23 and 21-24 before Alamo Heights forced the winning point and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

“This group of girls bought in what we needed to do and now once we get a true offseason under us we should only get stronger,” said Coates, who was hired in the middle of the summer.

Scheidle, Neva Henderson, Kaylee Coffee, Hailey Davis, Tinlee Sanchez, Jalowy, Brown, Shayla Slaughter and Elkins were all varsity players this year and saw substantial floor time. Junior varsity members who received extra reps and practice time when they moved up for the playoffs include Abi Haines, Hannah Cox, Emma Miller, Amelia Balser and Allie Finch.

Scheidle registered another triple-double with 10 kills, 14 assists and 14 digs. Elkins notched five ace serves. Henderson was also in two figures for assists numbers at 10.

Trahan, who earlier in the season collected her 2,000th dig, ended her high school career with 18 on the night. She will continue competitive volleyball at the University of Texas El Paso. Davis was the team’s best blocker against Alamo Heights with three.