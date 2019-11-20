Tivy downs Class 6A Killeen 51-44

Tivy evened its early season record to 1-1 by taking on and taking down Class 6A Killeen 51-44 in boys’ basketball action at Antler Gym on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

And while the final margin of victory was just seven points, the outcome never really seemed in doubt due to Tivy operating its offense, showing its own defensive prowess and failing to flinch when the Kangaroos did try and exert some full court pressure late when things were even closer than the final margin of victory.

“We came out and settled down and did not let Killeen run its game. They’re a good basketball team that beat a good Pflugerville team in the game before playing us,” said Tivy head coach Brian Young. “But we dictated how the game would be played. That is where having five seniors with varsity experience came into play."

A lot of the term-making showed up in the form of 29 defensive rebounds pulled down by the Antlers, which meant the ‘Roos did not get many second-shot looks.

Jackson Young hauled in 10 of those defensive boards as part of 12 overall. That effort complimented his team high 19 points, but Young as hardly a one-man show.

Abraham Viera was good for 14 points and a trio of defensive rebounds, Christian Gorham and Jackson Johnston each scored six points, Will Johnston added four and Caleb Hebert-Dwyer pitched in a field goal for two more. It was the first varsity game for Hebert-Dwyer.

Gorham managed six rebounds, four which were defensive types, and recorded two steals. Jackson Johnston rebounded all six on the defensive end in what was his first-ever varsity game as well.

More members of Tivy’s board of directors were Will Johnston with seven, five being defensive and John Henry Hayes with one. Hayes also dished out four assists.

“We had some kids step up who were not varsity players before and we’re not yet 100-percent in sync. We are about 60-percent, but if we can get to 100-percent we will be good,” said Young.

The Antlers were tied once at 5-5 and fell behind briefly 7-5 in the first quarter. Their largest lead of the first half was 10 points and that was bettered when Tivy eventually led by 11 late in the third period. Killeen pressured and got within two, 40-38, with 4:41 left in the game.

Will Johnston and Viera closed with back-to-back field goals during the final 2:14 to cement the win.

“Will is a perfect example of a kid who may not get a lot of points, but he hustles, is aggressive and goes hard. That kind of player definitely helps us,” Young said.

Tivy will hit the road for pre-Thanksgiving week by traveling to North Texas, where they will compete in the 12-team Justin Northwest Classic Thursday through Saturday.

The Antlers were placed in a pool consisting of themselves as well as host school Justin Northwest, Fort Worth Trimble Tech and Dallas Adams.

The remainder of the Dallas-Fort Worth heavy tourney also includes McKinney, Crowley, Mansfield, Frisco Memorial, Byron Nelson, Mesquite Horn plus Killeen Shoemaker and Amarillo.