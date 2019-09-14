Antler JV, 9A teams tame Rams

Tivy's sub-varsity teams recorded two wins and one loss against Del Rio.

Antler JV

Tivy's junior varsity team earned their first win of the season, defeating the Del Rio Rams 23-17 at Antler Stadium on Thursday, Sep. 12.

Tivy’s offense was led by Ryan Mayberry, who recorded three rushing touchdowns that covered two, eight and 12 yards.

Esteban Gonzales had a two-point conversion and kicked a point after attempt. Layne Zales played well at quarterback and also added a two point conversion.

The defense played tough all night, according to coach Jason Crawford, and were led by Peyton Rice, Chris Rodriguez, Ricky Lopez and Camdyn Fetters.

The Antler JV squad (1-2) will travel to Boerne Thursday, Sep. 19 to play the Champion Chargers. Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Antler Freshmen

On the road in Del Rio, the Freshmen A team won 26-20 to move to 2-1 on the year.

Jake Layton figured in all the scoring when he ran one and 54 yards for touchdowns. He successfully completed a two point conversion, plus threw touchdown passes to Daniel Sieker and Jackson Johnston.

Sieker’s catch and run was for 46 yards, while Johnston’s effort covered 78 yards

The ‘B’ team lost 30-0. No results were reported.