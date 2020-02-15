Antlers clinch playoff berth with win over Seguin

In a critical game to determine a playoff berth in District 26-5A boy's basketball, Tivy came out ahead 59-41 over Seguin on Friday at Antler Gym.

Tivy (21-12, 10-5) needed the win to clinch no worse than the fourth plaace seed and the win was also atonement for a 52-47 loss to the Matadors during the first round of loop play.

"It's harder to beat a team when everyone is scoring, and we had well-balanced scoring in this game," said Tivy head coach Brian Young.

Freshman Jackson Johnston was the Antlers' leading point man with 14.

"He (Jackson) came up big and Christian (Gorham) contributed eight points," said coach Young.

Jackson Young had 13 points and Abraham Viera scored 11. Young, Viera and Gorham are seniors who start, as is Will Johnston who provided his usual yeoman-like effort, and fellow senior John Henry Hayes gave four points down the stretch when Will (Johnston) fouled out with 1:24 left in the game.

While the win clinched no worse than fourth place in district, Tivy still had an outside shot at third, which was dependent upon Boerne Champion's outcome with San Antonio Veteran's Memorial also played Friday. A Champion loss, coupled with a Tivy win on Tuesday at Antler Gym versus San Antonio Memorial could push Tivy up a notch.

"The bottom line is we just need to take care of our business," said coach Young.