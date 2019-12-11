Lady Antlers rolling along, defeat McCollum

After a month away from the home confines, Tivy’s Lady Antlers enjoyed a renewed housewarming by blasting San Antonio McCollum 60-19 to record another District 26-5A basketball win on Tuesday night at Antler Gym.

Tivy went into the contest 11-2 and only one of those games had been at Antler Gym ... way back on Nov. 8 in the season opening victory over Medina Valley. Now at 12-2, the team looks forward to more consistency on the schedule as district play takes over the majority of the remaining season, although one quality tournament remains at Lake Travis during Christmas break.

“We got a bunch of games in a short amount of time, and playing away has helped us relax some as we continue to determine what this team can do,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.

What Tivy can do already is play solid defense, which was evident by locking down McCollum in an extremely severe manner. McCollum scored most of its points (6) in the fourth quarter, and only made consecutive field goals in that final period as well – that coming with 1:48 and 1:11 left in the game.

“We are beating teams right now mostly with our defense. These girls seem to love playing defense even more than offense,” Dill said.

Offensively, however, the game was a carbon copy of what has transpired in all games, but most notably the victories as Tivy spread out its scoring. Nine Lady Antlers put points on the board..

Senior Audrey Robertson finished with 20 points to lead the team, collecting 10 of that in the second quarter after a slow start in the first. Presleigh Way, another senior, recorded seven of her 11 points in the first period.

Junior Codi Becker managed seven points, senior Julia Becker added six, freshman Riley Dill had five, junior Cassidy Harmon pitched in four, sophomore Ashlee Zirkel came away with three, and junior Laila Casillas and senior Liz Twiss scored two each.

“We made a lot of transition baskets and eventually will run the offense much better. We have to get as comfortable offensively as we are defensively,” said Dill.

What Dill refers to is that this year’s team is smaller, but probably quicker than last season’s state tourney group, and has several new faces learning some new things, one of which includes getting chemistry at a satisfactory level.

“Our growth has been tremendous though. The girls are getting better at all their skills and are understanding situations better. Our younger players are showing they are able to understand where each other are going to be on the floor and everyone is accepting their roles,” Dill said. “Our four seniors (Julia Becker, Robertson, Twiss, Presleigh Way) have done a great job of mentoring and the younger ones are accepting that."

The Lady Antlers will travel to San Antonio on Friday, where they will take on Memorial to continue district play.