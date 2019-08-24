Walters pleased, looking for intensity prior to season opener

There are still some things – little and big – to resolve for the Pirates before Center Point kicks off its 2019 season with a home opener against San Antonio St. Anthony’s on Friday, Aug. 30.

Center Point hosted D’Hanis in a controlled scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 22, to try and iron out some of those things, and while the Pirates looked good on one drive, head coach Bubba Walters wants more intensity from this year’s bunch.

“We did a good job on our first drive with the first team. We went 70 yards for a touchdown by Kolten Kitchens and there was some stuff to be pleased with, but we still made a bunch of little mistakes,” Walters said.

Another drive by the first team resulted in an interception at the Cowboys’ four yard line and D’Hanis’ second team did score against Center Point’s second team after the Pirates first unit held the Cowboys’ first group scoreless.

“We were faster and stronger, but we have to develop a killer instinct for four quarters,” said Walters. “Sometimes we will have our foot on the other teams’ throat and just let up, but we need more intensity, and our offensive line did not step up with that needed intensity."

Still, there were some bright spots.

“Clay Vincent improved dramatically in the secondary. He did what he’s been coached to do. Sammy Bustamante played well at linebacker and our defensive line did a good job,” Walters said. “We’re asking our defensive ends to contain more and push the ball carriers back inside. Nick Moehle, Michael Avant and Trenton Cabaniss all played well in that role. Offensively, junior Bustamante made some good runs and caught a pass."

Kickoff with St. Anthony is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Pirates Stadium.