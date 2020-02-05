CP lifters take championships in Somerset

SOMERSET – Center Point won both boys and girls championships and the freshman girls titled at another powerlfting meet, this time it being the Bulldog Invitational at Somerset.

"There were 564 total lifters at this meet. As always we were the smallest school there,” said coach Mario Laque. “We are very proud of the work we put in at Somerset. Our kids performed very well on the platform and are gaining confidence. We hope to have quite a few on both sides get to regionals."

Center Point still has meets at San Antonio East Central, Uvalde, and San Antonio Holy Cross before reginal competition. The top 12 in each weight group qualify for regional.

At Somerset, results for the Lady Pirates non-freshmen showed four golds, two silvers and a bronze earned.

Various division golds went to Ally Marlowe, Lizzy Bustamante, Teresa Valadez, and Chastity Holt. Marlowe and Holt were also awarded “Best Lifter” honors.

Karina Longoria, and Cesi Ramirez finished with silvers, and Natalie Whitworth posted the third place.

On the boys’ side of the competition Jake Laque came away with first place in the 220-pound weight category and was one of three Pirates to squat 500 pounds.

Sammy Bustamante also claimed first place in the 165-pound lifters division, while three silvers, two thirds and a pair of fifth places went home with Center Point.

Second place finishes were won by Derrick Valadez, Junior Bustamante and Haiden Haas. Tyler Williams and Kevin Ceineceros earned bronze. Haas and Ceineceros were the other Pirates who went 500 pounds in squat.

Austin Lyman and Abel Bustamante turned in fifth place lifts.

The freshmen girls received three first places, including best lifter for Chloe Williams.

Estasia Wilson and Mady Steele were the other freshmen lifters with golds as their reward.

Silver medalists were Sadie Duran, and Clarissa Olvera.