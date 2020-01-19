Lady Antlers rout McCollum 58-13

SAN ANTONIO – After a couple of previous games in which the Lady Antlers defense was termed “good” by head coach Christy Dill, Friday night’s effort was superb as Tivy rolled past McCollum 58-13 for another District 26-5A victory.

Limiting the McCollum to only two points in the first half, Tivy also got its offense into high gear by scoring 25 first half points. The Lady Antlers led 15-2 after the first quarter.

Tivy (23-4, 9-1) was led by Audrey Robertson with 18 points, while Cassidy Harmon came away with 15.

Julia Becker provided seven points for the Lady Antlers, the duo of Laila Casillas and Ashlee Zirkel scored five each, Ashlynn Way pitced in four points, while Presleigh Way and Codi Becker each scored two.

San Antonio Memorial comes to Antler Gym on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. varsity tip off.