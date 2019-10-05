Lady Antlers stumble with losses to McCollum, Seguin

SAN ANTONIO – For the second straight match, Tivy failed to hold up when leading 2-0 in sets and the result was a loss to San Antonio McCollum by final scores of 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 10-15 in District 26-5A volleyball play Friday night in road action.

Top performances were scattered for Tivy.

Kills leader was Keirson Jalowy with 21, assists were paced by Ally Scheidle’s 34, aces at five was Neva Henderson, Savana Trahan got 30 digs and blocks with one each were Hailey Davis and Shayla Slaughter.

Other notables included Scheidle with 12 kills, Henderson assisting 26 times, Trahan acing three serves, and double digs from Jalowy’s 26, and Scheidle’s 17.

Subvarsity results

McCollum’s junior varsity handed Tivy a two-set loss of 25-21, 28-26.

Emma Miller had seven aces and the same number of digs. Allie Finch posted four kills and five digs. Abi Haines, Mel Balser and Miller all finished with three kills. Balser also added four digs to her effort.

Freshmen

The freshmen team bowed in two sets by scores of 19-25, 11-25.

Harli Watson pitched in three aces. Dalis Rodriguez served up two aces and earned one kill, while

Hazel Wellborn served two aces and added three assists to top the Lady Antlers

Tivy vs. Seguin

Earlier in the week, with the exception of a single speed bump during the first half of their schedule, the Lady Antlers ripped through most 26-5A volleyball opponents and Tuesday’s home court meeting against Seguin was looking like more of the same as the Lady Antlers brought the energy in mounting a 2-0 lead over the Matadors.

But when Seguin generated its own buzz in the third set, things snowballed as Tivy was buried 3-2 in sets by scores of 25-16, 25-15, 15-25, 16-25, 12-15. With the loss, Tivy fell to 7-2 as district action begins wrapping up its final three weeks. The Lady Antlers are still a healthy 24-10 overall, but have a steep hill to climb in its quest for the district crown.

Tivy handled the Lady Matadors in three sets when district play began last month in Seguin, but error prone play at home doomed the Lady Antlers in the rematch.

“It came down to errors. We had minimal errors in the first two sets,” said head coach Stephanie Coates. “But I felt we began shanking too many balls in the later sets, and our serve receive was poor I the last three sets. We just played a little herky jerky. We also have to be more disciplined in our assignments. And Seguin got some urgency in their eyes.”

Tivy showed urgency in the first two sets, ripping off a 13-6 run after Seguin drew close at 12-10 in the first and outscoring the Lady Matadors 14-2 when Seguin’s lead was 13-11 in the second set.

Four service errors limited the Lady Antler’s momentum in the third set and nothing ever materialized once the Matadors upped their lead at 19-10.

The fourth set was a real heartbreak, because Tivy led 15-14 before falling victim to Seguin’s own rally, when the Lady Matadors out-performed the Lady Antlers 10-1 to ice a win and even up sets wins at two each.

Tivy drew close at 10-11 in the deciding set after trailing big, but another service error combined with a Seguin kill shot marked the end of the Lady Antler’s comeback hopes.

Ally Scheidle led Tivy in three categories with 18 kills, 27 assists and four aces. Keirson Jalowy earned 17 digs and Hailey Davis posted three blocks.

Subvarsity

Tivy junior varsity lost to Seguin in three sets by scores of 7-25, 25-13, 4-15.

Emma Miller, Hannah Cox, Mel Balser and Sofia Rivas all had one kill. Balser had the most digs with six, while Miller and Allie Finch both had five. Abi Haines contriburted three blocks.

Freshmen

The Lady Antler freshmen team fell to Seguin by set scores of 20-25,23-25.

Quency Guerriero had four kills and five digs on the night, while Dalis Rodriguez finished with 11 digs.

The Lady Antlers (24-11, 7-3) will try and rebound from the recent skid when they have two home matches with San Antonio Memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 11 with San Antonio Kennedy.