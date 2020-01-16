Antlers fall to Matadors

SEGUIN -- Tivy led for three quarters, but a fourth period collapse proved fatal and resulted in 52-47 loss for the Antlers when they took on the Matadors Tuesday night in continued loop play.

Tivy fell to 5-2 in the boy's District 26-5A basketball race and the setback was the second in a row for the Antlers since beating Boerne Champion back on January 7.

The Antlers jumped in front by four points in the first quarter, led by six at halftime and were up 43-37 when the fourth started. But after outscoring Seguin through those first 24 minutes, Tivy went cold in the final eight when Seguin outdid Tivy 15-4 for the Matador's comeback.

Jackson Young was held to just three second half points as part of his 15 game total, which led Tivy.

Abraham Viera divided 12 points evenly between each half. Will Johnston added nine points to the mix, Jackson Johnston knocked down six and Christian Gorham finished with five points.

The Antlers will try and reboot to the win column when they host San Antonio McCollum on Friday. Varsity game time is 6:30 p.m.