Antlers down Patriots 54-35

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers stormed the San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial Patriots 54-35 on Friday in boys’ District 26-5A basketball, moving to their 15th win overall and more importantly notching the team’s third district victory without a loss.

Abraham Viera led the way with 22 points, and Jackson Young pumped the Patriots for 15.

Will Johnston added eight, Christian Gorham finished with four points, Jackson Johnston scored three and Caleb Fineske pitched in two for the Antlers, who have a crucial game at home against Boerne Champion on Tuesday, Jan. 7.