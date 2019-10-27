Lady Antlers continue streak, hand Champion first district loss

Head coach Stephanie Coates referred several times during her team’s winning streak that perhaps some of the best-efforted volleyball actually came during a loss to Boerne Champion one month ago.

It was that effort during a three-set setback that Coates felt the team came together.

Well now Coates will need to find some new adjectives to describe the Lady Antlers in light of them taking down the previously District 26-5A unbeaten Lady Chargers on Friday at Antlers Gym.

Tivy rattled off wins in the final two sets to take the match 15-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6 to stay solidly in second place with one district match remaining to be played. The Lady Antlers are 12-3 (28-11 overall) behind Champion’s 14-1. It marked Tivy’s fifth straight win and sixth in its last eight matches since Sept. 24 when they left Champion’s home court on the negative side.

In the most recent face-off Ally Scheidle posted a triple-double with 13 kills, 31 assists and 22 digs. She threw in an ace and two blocks as well.

Keirson Jalowy came up with double-doubles by making 13 kills and getting the same number of digs while managing one ace and two blocks.

Savana Trahan at 38 digs and Paige Melcher notching 13 kills both were at season highs in those categories.

Trahan and Neva Henderson were in on ace serves, with two each, and Hailey Davis was star blocker with three.

Other notable complimentary kill shotters for Tivy were Shayla Slaughter with seven, Kindal Brown going for four, Davis making three and Trahan with one.

Joining Scheidle in the assist club were Henderson at 21 and Trahan adding one.

More aces came off the hands and arms of Melcher and Tyler Elkins with one each.

Digging more possible Champion points away from the floor were Elkins with eight, Henderson making seven, Slaughter adding five, Brown with four, Melcher totaling three and Davis with one.

Shot blockers besides Scheidle and Jalowy were Melcher and Brown with two each and Slaughter getting in front for one.

Junior Varsity

The Lady Antler junior varsity team lost in two sets 12-25, 14-25.

Allie Finch had three kills and Abi Haines had two.

Emma Miller had five digs and two aces while Mel Balser had two digs.

Freshmen

The Tivy freshmen team were also defeated in two sets, 16-25, 17-25.

Alexis Burrows led with four kills, one block and four digs.

Quency Guerriero recorded 12 digs and added three kills and one ace.

Harli Watson came away with two kills, one block and four digs.

All three teams will end regular season play at San Antonio Harlandale on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and the varsity team awaits a bi-district match against an opponent yet to be determined.