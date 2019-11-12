Pannell, McCoy, Zirkel named to All-Star team

Tivy's Trapper Pannell, Brooks McCoy and Jared Zirkel for being named to the San Antonio Sports All-Star football team.

One-hundred ten (110) student athletes representing 61 high schools have been chosen for the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, presented by H-E-B, which will showcase top local high school players on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the Alamodome. It’s the 42nd anniversary of the game, in which the area’s top senior players will take the field at 5 p.m. after the All-American Bowl which kicks-off at 12 noon.

One ticket serves as admission for both the All-American Bowl and the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by H-E-B. General admission ($10) and reserved tickets ($20) are available at the Alamodome Box Office and through Ticketmaster.com.

Clemens High School’s head football coach Jared Johnston will coach the Black, and Matthew Elliott, from Southwest High School, will coach the Gold. Players were nominated by their high school coaches and chosen by a selection committee. Sixty were named to All-District teams last year.

The system for selecting rosters for the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game was adopted starting with the 2019 game. Rosters were selected according to the following criteria:

Participating schools were ranked in order of their winning percentage over the last five years.

The schools forming one team will be those ranked 1, 3, 5, etc.

The schools forming the other team will be those ranked 2, 4, 6, etc.

San Antonio Sports previously relied on a geographic selection process. Players from schools east of U.S. 281 were on one team and those west of 281 were on the other. The new system provides more parity. In 2019, Team Gold won a thriller over Team Black, 33 – 29. Both teams combined for 26 points in the final 2:52 of the game.

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, presented by H-E-B, will feature players that are committed to play for some of the top universities in the country as well as players looking for an additional chance to impress college scouts with potential scholarships to offer. Sixty-nine (69) seniors who were in last year’s All-Star Game went on to play college football.

Four high school cheer squads will also have the opportunity to win a $1,000 grant and cheer at the nationally-televised (NBC) All-American Bowl or the locally-televised (CW35) San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game. In the San Antonio Sports All-Star Cheer Challenge, powered by CPS Energy, participating schools’ cheer squads will earn the chance through online voting.