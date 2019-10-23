Hawks finish in Top 10 at state meet

WACO – Our Lady of the Hills cross country team cracked the top 10 by finishing tenth in the team standings at the TAPPS Class 3A State Cross Country Meet held Monday, Oct. 21 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.

Among 104 racers from across Texas, Sam Cummings finished 24th with 19:40 after completing 5K (3.1 miles).

The remainder of the team consisted of Dalton Herndon in 55th and 21:26, Aaron Lehde pacing 72nd with 22:38, Charles Walker running 22:42 and coming in 73rd and Ben Romero making a time of 23:53 for 78th.

The Hawks scored 266 points and were ahead of Round Rock Christian, Texoma Christian, Lakehill Prep, Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Live Oak Classical. Teams ahead of OLH were Dallas Covenant, Midland Classical, Legacy Prep Christian, Presbyterian Pan America, Harvest Christian, Marble Falls Faith Academy, Denton Calvary and Central Texas Christian.

“The boys had a great season. Sam soared finishing in a field of strong runners. Ben was able to drop over four minutes from his time at last years state meet on the same course. And Charles joined us this year and with his addition we were able to run as a team,” said head coach Bruce Stracke.

Fey Jung represented the Hawks on the girls side and placed 50th over two miles with a time of 15:48. There were 84 girls entered at the state meet.

“Fey finished the season peaking with her best time of the year and is already planning for next year,” Stracke said. “And we are looking forward to next year and hoping to grow our program on both the boys and girls teams,” said Stracke.

Academic honors

In addition to their on course accolades, OLH runners achieved in the classroom and were recently recognized accordingly.

Lehde, Walker, Herndon, and Cummings made the Boys All-District Academic Team. Jung was named to the honor group for the girls.

According to Stracke, criteria is that an athlete has to be a junior or senior, have all A’s and finish in the top 10 at the district meet to receive Academic honors.

“Ben missed out by one place finishing eleventh at the district meet,” said Stracke.