Antlers' season ends with regional loss to S.A. Wagner

BOERNE – Tivy’s best playoff run in boys basketball in a decade came to an end on Tuesday when the Antlers fell 64-43 to San Antonio Wagner in a Class 5A regional match that served as the season’s rubber match between the two squads.

Not only did the Thunderbirds (33-5) wind up taking two of three against Tivy (24-13), they finished the careers of seven Antler seniors, who helped carry the team to 24 wins this season, plus a pair of playoff victories to make it to the third round. Wagner came out of Tivy’s District 26-5A as the champion.

“This team has some great kids who put fort great effort. They played basketball hard, but you can’t make mistakes like we did against a team like Wagner,” said Tivy head coach Brian Young. “They were state runner-ups last year and are very athletic. We were unable to hold them off the rim and they got some things going in the second half."

The first half was a different story, however, as Tivy battled the Thunderbirds evenly for most of the game’s first 16 minutes. The Antlers trailed only 12-11 after one quarter and grabbed a brief 13-12 edge at the beginning of the second when Jackson Young bucketed two of his game-high 15 points. Wagner responded to eventually lead 25-20 at halftime.

Jackson Young is one of Tivy’s seven seniors, and one of four that started for the Antlers along with Abraham Viera, Christian Gorham and Will Johnston. The others are Niko Nieto, Demetrius Cubbage and John Henry Hayes.

Viera ended the game with 13 points, including a three-pointer late in the third quarter that drew Tivy as close as it would get the rest of the way at 36-30. Gorham finished with four points on the night, while Nieto scored on a free throw.

Jackson Johnston came away with 10 points in the last game of his freshman campaign, and should mesh well for a follow up season with juniors Hugo Castorena, Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, Caleb Fineske and Max Kludt.