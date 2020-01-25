Antlers survive 'Rocket' launchers to win 79-66

San Antonio Kennedy’s Rockets roared into Antler Gym on Friday, showed some pop, and sizzle, but inevitably were overcome by Tivy, which grounded the Rockets 79-66, putting another notch on Tivy’s District 6-5A boys basketball belt.

“When we settled down and got inside for not only some buckets and rebounds, we were able to bridge some things together,” said Tivy head coach Brian Young.

Settling down took some doing, however, since the Rockets launched nine treys in the first half and 13 for the game. Long range blasts helped Kennedy hold three first half leads and deadlock the game on four occasions. Tivy found the basket six times from the long arc enroute to moving to 8-2 in district and 19-09 overall.

The final tie was 37-37 with 1:41 before break, but the Antlers wound up with a four point edge, 43-39, when Jackson Young found his own three point accuracy with a long hit, plus a free throw, and a basket of the two point variety. Young finished with 26 points and was one of three Antlers in double figures. Young’s points were divided between 14 in the first half and 12 in the second.

Abraham Viera displayed a steady hand with 15 points in the first half, including 10 in the first period, as did Jackson Johnston who split his evenly at eight and eight in each half. Viera finished with 23 and Jackson Johnston pitched in 16 points.

Tivy caught fire when the third quarter revved up, scoring 14 consecutive points to lead 57-39. The defensive intensity picked up as well with Christian Gorham collecting a pair of steals that were converted into baskets, and Viera and John Henry Hayes drawing charging fouls against the Rockets.

Will Johnston cleaned up the boards with six rebounds to compliment his seven points, while Gorham added three and Hayes had two. Caleb FIneske grabbed four rebounds and recorded two points on the night.

Tivy’s next game is on Friday on the road against San Antonio Wagner.