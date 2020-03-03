Tivy Golf competes at home tournament - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Tivy Golf competes at home tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 4:00 pm

Tivy Golf competes at home tournament Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

Tivy hosted the Lady Antler and Antler Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday at Kerrville's Schreiner Municipal Golf Course and had some positive results to report.

The Antlers Blue team finished second in boys play with a score of 375, three strokes better than Lytle. Mason won with 332 and Tivy's Gold team was fourth with 429.

Phillip Apffel was the third best individual after 18 holes with an 82, and he was part of the Blue team along with Seth Mabry, Luke Roberts, Simon Silvus, and Carson Wren.

The Gold team consisted of Lawson Behrens, Ethan Soth, Issac Huff, Dalton Counts, and Logan Jackson.

The girls placed fourth with their Blue team, carding 410 to finish behind Boerne Champion, Schertz Clemens and Goliad. Trailing the Blue Team were Mason and Tivy Gold.

Best Lady Antler was Paige Foster with her score of 89 for the Blue team.

Hannah Moore, playing for the Gold team, followed with a score of 95.

Kenady Cooley, Bella Bariza, Hailey Lehman and Hannah Davis were also members of the Blue team while Kaylee Edwards, Peyton Pruitt, Abby Malinak, and Meredith McDaniels teed off for the Gold team.

Posted in , on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 4:00 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]