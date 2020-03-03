Tivy Golf competes at home tournament

Tivy hosted the Lady Antler and Antler Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday at Kerrville's Schreiner Municipal Golf Course and had some positive results to report.

The Antlers Blue team finished second in boys play with a score of 375, three strokes better than Lytle. Mason won with 332 and Tivy's Gold team was fourth with 429.

Phillip Apffel was the third best individual after 18 holes with an 82, and he was part of the Blue team along with Seth Mabry, Luke Roberts, Simon Silvus, and Carson Wren.

The Gold team consisted of Lawson Behrens, Ethan Soth, Issac Huff, Dalton Counts, and Logan Jackson.

The girls placed fourth with their Blue team, carding 410 to finish behind Boerne Champion, Schertz Clemens and Goliad. Trailing the Blue Team were Mason and Tivy Gold.

Best Lady Antler was Paige Foster with her score of 89 for the Blue team.

Hannah Moore, playing for the Gold team, followed with a score of 95.

Kenady Cooley, Bella Bariza, Hailey Lehman and Hannah Davis were also members of the Blue team while Kaylee Edwards, Peyton Pruitt, Abby Malinak, and Meredith McDaniels teed off for the Gold team.