Antlers drop OT heartbreaker to Dripping Springs

In a game that was a cliffhanger, nail-biter and overall thriller rolled into one package, Tivy fell short against Dripping Springs, 55-52, in overtime, on Friday at Antler Gym in non-district boys’ basketball action.

In the first half, Tivy controlled the tempo and bounded out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and gave very little in the second to hold the lead at break 27-19.

The third quarter belonged to Dripping Springs, however, when the Tigers clawed their way back into contention after outscoring Tivy 13-5 and heading into the final eight minutes tied 32-32.

Dripping Springs trailed or was tied with the Antlers until 1:50 remained in the game when the Dripping Springs parlayed a pair of free throws and back-to-back treys into a 45-39 lead during a 44 second span.

Abraham Viera pushed back for Tivy with his own consecutive three point makes, the final with 42 ticks on the clock, sending the teams to an extra four minute period.

Viera’s heroics to put the game into OT were part of his 33-point effort that included a trio of three-pointers,. Viera also dropped in 10 of 12 at the free throw line. As a group the Antlers hit five three-pointers in the game.

Dripping Springs was even more proficient from beyond the arc, going off for nine three’s with the final one coming with only four seconds in OT to eventually scuttle Tivy’s gut-check comeback.

Will Johnston, Niko Nieto and Jackson Johnston were good for five points each for Tivy. Jackson Young and Christian Gorham scored two points each.

“Preseason is a learning experience. Dripping Springs responded and we didn’t,” said Tivy head coach Brian Young. “We played hard and I was proud of our effort, but we got away from doing what we do. Some of that was because Dripping Springs began making plays and we didn’t. Hopefully we learn what worked and what not to do as we get ready for district."

The Antlers (6-7) travel to San Antonio on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to start their District 26-5A schedule with a game against McCollum at 6:30 p.m. and then are at home on Friday for another non-loop game with Austin Reagan.