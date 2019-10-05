Lady Hawks notch first district win - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Hawks notch first district win

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:12 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills picked up its first win in over a month and evened the score against Castle Hills in TAPPS district volleyball rankings Thursday night in road game action.

The scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19 as the Lady Hawks broke a six match slide to earn their first loop win.

The Lady Hawks now 1-3 in district, 3-9 overall will try to continue moving forward in a road game on Saturday at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.

Catherine Westfall finished with four aces, five digs, 21 kills and two blocks. Lucy Fritz threw down 15 kills and five blocks. Gabby Michalak blocked two shots. Gracie Morris blocked seven kill attempts. Brooke Meismer had 13 blocks to go along with 10 digs. Olivia Redix notched eight digs. Brianna Alcorta added 6 digs. Ellie Cummings contributed four blocks, while Jess Mendiola made a pair of digs.

OLH had lost to Castle Hills in the district opener back on Sept. 17 and before Thursday’s victory the team’s last win was on Aug. 27 against Medina.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to resume district play Tuesday by hosting New Braunfels Christian at 6 p.m.

