Antlers claim win over SAVM in OT thriller

John Henry Hayes took a pass from Jackson Young and deposited the ball through the hoop with 7.5 seconds left in overtime to give Tivy a 56-55 win over San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial on Tuesday at Antler Gym.

It was Hayes’ only two points of the game, but the bucket put into perspective what this year’s squad is all about and head coach Brian Young reflected on the effort, and team in general, after Tivy raised its District 26-5A record to 9-3 while getting to 20-10 overall.

“It was a great team triumph,” said coach Young. “We made plays at the right moment at the end and we were resilient. We could have dropped our heads at times, especially after we had the momentum only to have Veterans get back in the game."

The Patriots led only 2-0 at the outset before Tivy wound up holding the edge at the end of the first quarter, at halftime, and after three periods. The Antlers’ largest lead was 11 with less than two minutes gone in the third.

The Antlers were up by eight, 47-39 with 4:51 left in regulation after Will Johnston sank a bucket before the Patriots parlayed a series of Tivy turnovers and fouls into a 48-48 tie to force overtime play.

During the extra four minutes, Will Johnston and Jackson Johnston both fouled out. Jackson Johnston carried 23 points to the bench with him, while Will Johnston provided six, plus his usual scrappiness on intangibles that will not show in any stat line, but are important nonetheless.

Enter Hayes, who was on the baseline underneath when he took the assist from Young who pitched in four of his 14 points during extra time. Prior to Hayes’ heroics, Christian Gorham had pulled Tivy within one, 55-54, with 34 seconds on the clock. And with 18 ticks, Demetrius Cubbage forced the turnover that turned into Young’s assist to Hayes. Gorham finished with three points, including one in OT.

One of the team’s usual scoring powers, Abraham Viera, was hampered with early foul trouble, which curtailed his time on the floor, but Jackson Johnston provided enough spark with 22 points in regulation. Viera had four on the night.

Caleb Fineske also added four points subbing for Viera and Jackson Johnston.

The win kept Tivy in its probable second place among district leaders and with four games left on their docket every victory is important. The Antlers will travel to I-10 rival Boerne Champion for a game on Friday night.