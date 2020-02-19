Antlers take 6-1 win over Seguin - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers take 6-1 win over Seguin

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 9:56 am

Antlers take 6-1 win over Seguin Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

Tivy snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Seguin 6-1 in District 26-5A boys soccer on Tuesday at Antler Stadium.

The win puts the Antlers near .500 at 4-5 inside the district and was aided by goals from five different players and assists by another five.

Esteban Gonzales scored twice, while single goals were netted by Asha Arizola, Frank Molina, Enrique Segura and Zach Donaldson.

Assists were from Donaldson, Hunter Hale, Manny Hernandez, Bhodey Miller  and Segura. Hale’s two goals fueled 5-1 Antler lead at intermission. 

Josh Shantz recorded three saves for Tivy which is on the road Friday to play San Antonio McCollum.

Posted in , on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 9:56 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]