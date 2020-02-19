Antlers take 6-1 win over Seguin

Tivy snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Seguin 6-1 in District 26-5A boys soccer on Tuesday at Antler Stadium.

The win puts the Antlers near .500 at 4-5 inside the district and was aided by goals from five different players and assists by another five.

Esteban Gonzales scored twice, while single goals were netted by Asha Arizola, Frank Molina, Enrique Segura and Zach Donaldson.

Assists were from Donaldson, Hunter Hale, Manny Hernandez, Bhodey Miller and Segura. Hale’s two goals fueled 5-1 Antler lead at intermission.

Josh Shantz recorded three saves for Tivy which is on the road Friday to play San Antonio McCollum.