Lady Antlers claim division title at F'burg meet, boys take silver

FREDERICKSBURG – Tivy cross country racers performed well again in their most recent runs at the Battlin’ Billies Invitational held Wednesday at Lady Bird Park.

The varsity girls claimed its second straight meet championship when the Lady Antlers scored 44 points to far outdistance Brady’s second place tally of 87. The varsity boys came in second, the JV boys won a title, and the junior varsity girls were runnerup in their division.

Ximena Tinajero ran 12:50 for the two mile race held at Fredericksburg’s meet. She was first overall, leading the way for three more top 10 finishers from Tivy.

Kendyl Turner returned from a foot injury and was fifth in 13:50. Avery Freeman finished eighth at 14:13, and MacKenzie Caraway was 10th, and just a second behind Freeman with 14:14. Jolie Wallace-Ellis accounted for the final pointing when she crossed in the 20th position with 14:41.

Varsity Boys

The Antlers had 47 points and were 12 behind meet host Fredericksburg which scored 35. Wimberley, Harper, Brady, and Canyon Lake trailed Tivy.

Payne Bates-Marquez was the best finishing Antler in second place and 17:42 over 5K (3.1 miles). Etrhan Wrase was third (17:58), and Cory Pena fourth (18:04) for an impressive showing.

Tyler Logue with 19:30 for 18th, and Josh Clayton timed in 19:40 for 20th were Tivy’s scorers.

JV Boys

In the junior varsity boys races, Tivy had the number two and three finishers in Aaron Barefoot, and Adin Viera. Barefoot ran 19:59, also for 5K, and Viera had an even 20:00.

Tivy nipped Fredericksburg 43-45 for the junior varsity championship. The rest of the field showed Bandera, Wimberley, Medina, Bangs, and Canyon Lake.

JV Girls

Priscila Guzman clocked 16:01 over two miles and was seventh, while Jazmyne Rios placed 10th with 16:40 as Tivy finished second to Fredericksburg.

Harper, Medina, Bandera and Junction comprised the rest of the teams in the race.