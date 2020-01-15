Lady Antlers roll with win over Seguin

The Tivy Lady Antlers took another step towards the playoffs by beating Seguin 58-37 in District 26-5A girls basketball action at Antler Gym on Tuesday.

In moving to 8-1 in district, Tivy used its usual formula of aggressive defense, coupled with various players contributing offensively, and ran its overall mark to 22-4.

Audrey Robertson had a game high 20 points for Tivy, followed by Ashlynn Way who supplied 15. Presleigh Way got all seven points of hers in the first quarter, while Liz Twiss had five points. Cassidy Harmon and Julia Becker finished with four points each and Codi Becker added three.

Presleigh Way matched her point total with the same number of rebounds (20), which included five defensive boards and she dished up two for Tivy’s eight total assists. Harmon was next high boarder with four rebounds. Robertson managed eight steals and Ashlee Zirkel came away with six. Julia Becker added to her season blocks number with four against the Lady Matadors.

“I think we got better defensively and gave better effort, but we still have room for improvement and we will get there,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “Offensively, I think we’re still not making great reads, but we only have four players who have been together since eighth grade in Audrey, Liz, Presleigh, and Julia. We ran several different combinations on the floor, and we’re going to need everyone coming together for things that we’ll see down the road in the playoffs."

Tivy travels to San Antonio on Friday, Jan. 17 to battle McCollum.