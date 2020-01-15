Lady Antlers roll with win over Seguin - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Antlers roll with win over Seguin

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:40 pm

Lady Antlers roll with win over Seguin Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

The Tivy Lady Antlers took another step towards the playoffs by beating Seguin 58-37 in District 26-5A girls basketball action at Antler Gym on Tuesday.

In moving to 8-1 in district, Tivy used its usual formula of aggressive defense, coupled with various players contributing offensively, and ran its overall mark to 22-4.

Audrey Robertson had a game high 20 points for Tivy, followed by Ashlynn Way who supplied 15. Presleigh Way got all seven points of hers in the first quarter, while Liz Twiss had five points. Cassidy Harmon and Julia Becker finished with four points each and Codi Becker added three.

Presleigh Way matched her point total with the same number of rebounds (20), which included five defensive boards and she dished up two for Tivy’s eight total assists. Harmon was next high boarder with four rebounds. Robertson managed eight steals and Ashlee Zirkel came away with six. Julia Becker added to her season blocks number with four against the Lady Matadors.

“I think we got better defensively and gave better effort, but we still have room for improvement  and we will get there,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “Offensively, I think we’re still not making great reads, but we only have four players who have been together since eighth grade in Audrey, Liz, Presleigh, and Julia. We ran several different combinations on the floor, and we’re going to need everyone coming together for things that we’ll see down the road in the playoffs."

Tivy travels to San Antonio on Friday, Jan. 17 to battle McCollum.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:40 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]