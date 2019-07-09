Juniors end season with loss to McAllister Park - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Juniors end season with loss to McAllister Park

Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 4:20 pm

Juniors end season with loss to McAllister Park

Although the Kerrville-Harper Junior Little League All-Stars outhit McAllister Park 10-5, the local team failed to capitalize on the rips, falling by a score of 5-2 in a season-ending game during the Texas West Section 3 tournament held at Ingram Tom Moore High School Monday night.

McAllister Park drew first blood with three runs in the bottom of the second inning and then tacked on another run in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

Kerrville-Harper came out swinging in the top of the fourth inning, with Hayden Kneese connecting on a single up the center of the field to score Colton Wolfe and Xavier Hernandez, cutting McAllister Park’s lead in half at 4-2.

Kerrville-Harper gave up a single run in the bottom of the frame and neither team were able to cross the plate over the next three innings.

Aiden Varwig went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Adan Hernandez finished with two hits on three at-bats. Wolfe also rapped a couple of hits for Kerrville-Harper.

Julian Rhodes and Kneese recorded a single hit on the night, with Kneese earning two RBIs.

Adan Hernandez toed the rubber from the start, going five innings, tossing 91 pitches for 59 strikes, and sat down four McAllister Park batters.

Xavier Hernandez pitched for single inning, throwing 22 pitches on the night.

The Kerrville-Harper Junior Little League team finished the sectional tournament with a record of 2-2.

Posted in , on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 4:20 pm.

