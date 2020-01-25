Lady Hawks down district foe Geneva

BOERNE – Our Lady of the Hills picked up a big soccer win on Thursday against Boerne Geneva, 3-2, in a game that had been rescheduled due to weather a couple of weeks before.

The layoff did not hurt the Lady Hawks one bit as they moved to 5-2-1 overall and, more importantly, 4-2 within district play.

Gracie Morris, with assist from Abby Michalak, and another assist from sister Avery Morris, scored twice for the Lady Hawks.

Gabby Michalak’s penalty kick accounted for the decisive goal and goalie EllieCummings starred with 10-plus saves.

In a quirk of the reschedule, both teams meet again on Monday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex starting at 5 p.m. The evening is slated as Senior and Parent’s Night for the team.