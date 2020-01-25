Lady Hawks down district foe Geneva - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Hawks down district foe Geneva

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:00 pm

Lady Hawks down district foe Geneva Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

BOERNE – Our Lady of the Hills picked up a big soccer win on Thursday against Boerne Geneva, 3-2, in a game that had been rescheduled due to weather a couple of weeks before.

The layoff did not hurt the Lady Hawks one bit as they moved to 5-2-1 overall and, more importantly, 4-2 within district play.

Gracie Morris, with assist from Abby Michalak, and another assist from sister Avery Morris, scored twice for the Lady Hawks.

Gabby Michalak’s penalty kick accounted for the decisive goal and goalie EllieCummings starred with 10-plus saves.

In a quirk of the reschedule, both teams meet again on Monday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex starting at 5 p.m. The evening is slated as Senior and Parent’s Night for the team.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:00 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]