Lady Spikes split games with Voss

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams had a mostly successful opening to their respective seasons when they hosted Voss Middle School on Thursday at HPMS and B.T. Wilson gyms.

Lady Spikes’ teams won three of four matches.

8A

The Lady Spikes 8A team won 25-23, 25-23.

“The girls made a major comeback in the first set. We were down by 14 points to come back and take the lead,” said coach Liberty Davis.

Lauryn Rodgers came up big with 11 points, including two aces and she also recorded six digs.

Stella Hendricks was stellar as well at the service line with nine points and went for five kills and five digs.

Hattie Ahrens recorded four points, with one ace, and she pitched in seven digs. Grace Copeland served three points, posted one kill, and had four digs, while Karlyn Dyal finished with two points, four assists, and three digs.

Ellie Harper made one dig. Kourtney Lutz was in on one kill, two assists, and three digs. Cameron Sibert served three points and had 11 digs. Kamryn Hayes added two points, one of which was an ace, and she contributed one assist and four digs.

Millie Howerton had two points off two aces and she added two kills. Taylor Kubacak logged three kills, five assists and three digs. Kenley Tackett chipped in one point off an ace and had five kills.

8B

The Lady Spikes 8B team had little trouble winning its games 25-6, 25-4.

Megan Urbina served an impressive 19 points, 12 of which were aces and added had three assists.

Anna Hall was also a big help at the line with 12 points, which included eight aces.

Solaya Gorham was also in double serve points with 10 and tossed three aces among that total. Gorham also recorded one kill.

Aydin Fletcher got in a dig. Raleygh Simpson served four points with three aces, and had three assists. Shayla Roth assisted twice and Whitney Borne managed one ace among her three service points.

7A

HPMS’ 7A team won 25-22, 25-20.

Top servers were Madilyn Fiedler with 10 points, plus one kill, four assists, one ace and one dig. Olivia Bernhard contributed seven points, three kills, one assist, and one ace.

Victoria Way had four points, one kill, one ace, and four digs. Lauren Jones added three points, with two aces. Myah Rivera served five with four aces. Kyra Wheatfall had two points, two kills and one dig. Katelyn Holland came up with two digs.

7B

In the Lady Spikes 7B game, HPMS lost in three games 25-27, 25-17,10-15.

Service leaders were Graciela Castillo with 14 points; Kiersten Ortiz at 10; Addison Garcia getting five; Corbin Loftin adding three; and Leilani Dunn giving the team two.

Next game up on Thursday, Sep. 5. for HPMS will be at Bee Caves Middle School on Thursday, Sep. 5.