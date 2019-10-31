Spikes handle Uvalde

Peterson Middle School’s 8A team beat Boerne North 14-8 Tuesday at Peterson’s home field.

After a scoreless first half and then trailing 8-0 in the third period, the Spikes went ahead by scoring twice in the third quarter.

The first score was Jackson Kincaid passing to Marcos Garza for an 8-yard touchdown that was followed by Fernando Manzano kicking the extra point.

Julian Rhodes threw to Daine Grabs for a 27-yard score for Peterson’s go-ahead points

Peterson’s first score was set when Grabs forced a fumble and Adan Hernandez recovered the fumble. Score number two happened after Hernandez recovered the following kickoff ,giving the ball back to the Spikes.

Peterson's defense still had to make a red zone stand with 2:05 left in the game and turned the ball back over to the offense ,which received a 40-yuard rush by Wylie Flores to end the game

Making tackles for losses were Damien Lopes, Hernandez, Flores, Gavin Garcia and Samuel Chupp.

Some offense was provided when Kincaid passed to Mason Carlile for 12 yards.

Spikes 8B

The Spikes 8B team defeated Boerne North 22-6.

Offensive highlights for scores were Eric Batts running 82 yards, Maverick Delgado plunging over from the 3 yardline and Isaiah Pena reaching the endzone from 40 yards out.

Miguel Perez kicked two extra points.

More firepower was provided by Perez’s 30-yard run; a 27-yarder from Tate Fahey 27; and Austin Alba catching passes for 20 and 15 yards;

Turnovers were created by the defense when Braylon Vela and Hayden Kneese both came up with interceptions, while a fumble recovery was credited to Eric Batts.

Tanner Beck caused one of the fumbles and lost yardage tackles were made by Chris Bennet, Kevin Moreno, Hunter Brackeen and Perez.

Spikes 7A

HPMS's 7A team downed Boerne North 30-14.

Offensive standouts were Cade Jones throwing a 40-yard pass to Domynik Vasquez; Cade Jones also making touchdown runs of nine and 70-yards yards; and Myles McDaniels having a 25-yard run to compliment his 15-yard scoring run.

The Offensive line of Connor Coffee, Landon Liken, Isiah Nelson, David Torres, and Andrew Valderaz were cited by the coaching staff for doing a great job of blocking all night long.

Defensive standouts included Andrew Valderaz having a tackle; Domynik Vasquez making a tackle for a loss; Christian Torres knocking down two pass attempts; and Myles McDaniels recovering a fumble.

Spikes 7B

The Spikes 7B team shut out Boerne North 29-0.

Daniel Rodarte scored a first quarter touchdown on a 40-yard sweep and Wiley Landrum’s conversion kick was good to propel Peterson in front 8-0 at halftime.

After the break, Peterson scored in the third quarter when lineman Eduardo Lopez ran a Boerne North onside kick attempt 46-yards for the Spikes' next touchdown. Landrum’s kick was good to add to the 16-0 lead.

Later in the third quarter, Christian Hernandez threw a 35-yard sweep pass to Aaron Ramirez for the Spikes third touchdown, although the point after kick failed, the Spikes were up 22-0.

Peyton Bailey scored the final touchdown on a 1-yard run and Bailey connected with Rodarte for the one point conversion pass.

Defensive stars for the Spikes were Cayden Irvin and Devvin Tovar with tackles behind the line of scrimmage; Rodarte recovering a fumble and knocking down a pass and Peyton Middleton making five solo tackles.

The Spikes will close out their season on Tuesday against Uvalde, with the eighth grade teams on the road and seventh graders playing at Spikes Field.