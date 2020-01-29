Lady Hawks drop rematch against NBC - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Hawks drop rematch against NBC

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 9:38 am

Lady Hawks drop rematch against NBC Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

Just four days removed from beating Boerne Geneva on the Eagle’s home field, Our Lady of the Hills lost on its own turf to the Eagles, 3-1, Monday as TAPPS district girls soccer action winds down.

The loss dropped the Lady Hawks to 4-3 in district and 5-3-1 overall with one game remaining on Thursday at New Braunfels Christian.

Gabby Michalak’s goal from a free kick helped the Lady Hawks avoid being shutout. Michalak scored in the previous matchup with the Eagles back on Jan. 23.

Ellie Cummings had another 10-plus saves effort at goal.

OLH will travel to New Braunfels on Thursday, where they close out regular season play against NB Christian.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 9:38 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]