Lady Hawks drop rematch against NBC

Just four days removed from beating Boerne Geneva on the Eagle’s home field, Our Lady of the Hills lost on its own turf to the Eagles, 3-1, Monday as TAPPS district girls soccer action winds down.
The loss dropped the Lady Hawks to 4-3 in district and 5-3-1 overall with one game remaining on Thursday at New Braunfels Christian.
Gabby Michalak’s goal from a free kick helped the Lady Hawks avoid being shutout. Michalak scored in the previous matchup with the Eagles back on Jan. 23.
Ellie Cummings had another 10-plus saves effort at goal.
OLH will travel to New Braunfels on Thursday, where they close out regular season play against NB Christian.
