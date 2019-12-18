Lady Antlers take blow out win over Kennedy

Tivy took the opening tip, scored the game’s first 35 points and never looked back except to read the goals sheet at the end of Tuesday’s 60-8 blow out over San Antonio Kennedy in girls’ District 26-5A basketball action.

The win kept the state’s number five ranked team unbeaten in district play (4-0), and puts them at 14-2 overall as the Lady Antlers head to Christmas break.

“We were able to work on some details and we set several goals for this game. The girls take our goals seriously and we reached a few of them,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.

One goal was to force such defensive pressure on the Rockets that they would get called for five or 10 seconds on ball movement – or lack thereof due to Tivy’s relentless defense.

“The Kennedy coach did have to call a timeout a couple of times because we were not allowing them to get the ball up court,” Dill said.

Another goal was to make 80-percent of their free throws, which the Lady Antlers did do, and executing some “quick hitters” offensively.

“We always want to try and execute and score quickly several times during a game. We were able to do that and got to our spots to take the pass and get a basket,” said Dill.

One goal not achieved was to take at least one charge. “We had three games in a row where we accomplished taking a charge, but we had none against Kennedy,” Dill said.

Taking a charge while playing defense may not have been in the books, but taking charge, period, was.

Tivy blasted the Rockets for 20 points in the first quarter and grounded the Rockets to zero. No less than six Lady Antlers started the score-fest in the opening eight minutes as Audrey Robertson, Ashlee Zirkel, Liz Twiss, Julia Becker, Cassidy Harmon and Codi Becker accounted for buckets.

The Lady Antlers used several rotations in the second quarter, recording steals and layups by Julia Becker and Zirkel, a three-pointer by Presleigh Way and baskets by Robertson to lead 35-0 before the Rockets eventually lit up their side of the scoreboard with their own triple.

Kennedy’s lone first half basket came with 3:55 to play before halftime and Tivy led 39-3 at the break after Riley Dill and Harmon netted field goals.

Robertson had a solid game with 12 points, four rebounds, three pass deflections and a blocked shot. Julia Becker chimed in with 10 pints and blocked a shot.

Harmon scored eight points, Zirkel put in seven, Codi Becker and Liz Twiss both finished with six six, Way added five points, and Laila Casillas, Riley Dill, and Laurel Pruitt each posted two points.

Julia Becker pitched in nine steals and Zirkel grabbed four to add to Tivy’s total 25 steals.

The second half was dedicated to some of the detail work that coach Dill listed as one of the things the team has to iron out as some tough games loom forward for her squad.

Tivy travels to the Lake Travis Holiday Tournament after Christmas and face possibly their four toughest challenges to finish off the first round of the district schedule when they play San Antonio Wagner, Veterans Memorial, Boerne Champion, and San Antonio Harlandale.