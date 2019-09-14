Tivy tennis earns net win over Wagner

SAN ANTONIO – Despite having to deal with injuries, Tivy Team Tennis pushed through to defeat San Antonio Wagner 16-2 on Thursday, Sep. 12.

Tivy moved to 2-0 with its latest win.

“I changed up our one and two boys doubles. The change strengthened line one, but there was some nerves involved by both boys, and we did give away a lot of free points,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen. “To their credit though, the Wagner boys were fighters and had athletic talent."

Ethan Wrase and Colten Harper teamed to take a straight-set win 6-2, 6-1.

Andrew Hamil and Cooper Cockrill were doubles winners as well at 6-2, 6-3.

Playing together for the first time were Aaron Salinas and Alex Tran, who played tough in 2-6, 4-6 losses.

The other match Tivy lost was at boys singles where Cockrill strained his back on a serve.

“Cooper was about to close out his match. Hopefully it’s something that rest will fix,” Kniffen said.

Boys singles winners were Wrase, Harper, and Tran.

The team’s number one girl, Lexi Harrel, did not play against the Thunderbirds due to a back injury incurred earlier in the season.

“We hope to have her for the tournament next weekend and our number five girl Emily Morgan is also rehabbing from tendentious in her wrist,” said Kniffen.

Taking up the challenge of being injury-depleted were singles victors Shayna Meek, Savannah Foster, Catherine Harmon, Elli Tull, Sara Bowers, Makayla Foster and Grace Carlson.

Girls doubles swept all three matches, allowing not a single point. Those duos were Bowers and Meek; sisters Savannah and Makayla Foster; and Harmon and Tull.

Carlson and Lucas Silvius earned a win in mixed doubles.

“We have a few injuries, but we have solid players ready to step up and play in the meantime, and the junior varsity team has a few ready to be called up to the big leagues if needed,” Kniffen said.

After hosting another 26-5A opponent, San Antonio Harlandale on Saturday, Sep. 14, Tivy will play in the NEISD Team Tournament September 20-21 in San Antonio.