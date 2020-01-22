Antlers flex muscle, outlast Memorial

SAN ANTONIO – Dominance in the second and third quarters carried the Antlers to a District 26-5A boys’ basketball win over San Antonio Memorial, 47-37, Tuesday night.

The Antlers (18-9, 7-2) broke a 10-10 first frame tie and went up 27-21 at halftime. Tivy outdid the Minutemen 10-4 in the third quarter and gave only a little in the fourth when Memorial favored the Antlers 12-10.

Jackson Young scored 19 points for Tivy and Abraham Viera added 10.

Christian Gorham placed six points in the scorebook, while four each came from Jackson Johnston and Caleb Fineske. Demetrius Cubbage and Will Johnston finished with two points each.

Tivy hosts San Antonio Kennedy on Friday. Varsity game time is 6:30 p.m. following sub-varsity matchups at 5 p.m.