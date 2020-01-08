Antlers fall to Steele

The Antlers showed progress despite a 4-0 loss to Cibolo Steele on Tuesday at Antler Stadium.

Josh Shantz had 12 saves from the goal keeper's position.

“Josh played really well and is going to fill the keeper position really well for us. We finally found our formation and got to practice something specific moving forward. Steele had a big fast and physical team that we struggled against, but we are moving in the fight direction,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.

“Steele scored with seven seconds left which was a sour note to end the night, but we took another step in the right direction,” Zunker said.