Antlers take down Kennedy 59-49

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers headed into Christmas break with a three-game win streak after beating San Antonio Kennedy 59-49 on Tuesday and most importantly, improve to 2-0 among District 26-5A boys’ basketball teams.

Jackson Young led offensively with 29 of Tivy’s points. Abraham Viera finished with 17 points, while Niko Nieto, Caleb Fineske, John Henry Hayes, and Jackson Johnston all scored four points each.

Tivy (9-7 overall) is involved in its final tournament of the season when the Antlers are in Victoria for games December 27-28.

Nothing but district contests are slated after the tournament, starting with San Antonio Wagner at Antler Gym on Tuesday, Dec. 31.