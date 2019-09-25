Tivy tennis routs Seguin 14-2

Tivy’s state-ranked team tennis group remained perfect against District 26-5A competitors by taking down Seguin 14-2 in matches played Tuesday at the Tivy courts.

Once again, doubles figured for half of the team’s success, going 6-0 in girls and boys doubles and posting a win in mixed doubles.

Boys singles was 4-0 and may have won two more, but darkness overtook the action and forced curtailment of the action. In girls singles, Tivy was 3-2.

All victories were straight sets.

Girls doubles was represented by Lexi Harrel and Shayna Meek; Savannah Foster and Catherine Harmon; and Makayla Foster and Sara Bowers .

Harrel was making her return to limited action since suffering a back injury in previous play.

“Lexi played doubles, and felt OK. We’re hoping she can help us Saturday against Fredericksburg,” said head coach Kirk Kniffen.

Boys doubles winners were tandems of Colten Harper and Aaron Salinas; Cooper Cockrill and Ethan Wrase; and Alex Tran and Andrew Hamil.

The mixed doubles team was made up of Grace Carlson and Lucas Silvius.

The Tivy boys singles wins were recorded by Wrase, Harper, Tran, and Cockrill. Salinas and Hamil were up in their sets when darkness hit.

Girls singles victors were Savannah Foster, Bowers and Claire Nowlin.

Tivy Team Tennis will host Fredericksburg and Wimberly on Saturday, with matches beginning at 9 a.m.