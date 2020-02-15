Pirates edged by Harper - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Pirates edged by Harper

Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:55 am

HARPER -- Hitting some three pointers was not enough to help the Pirates during a 48-35 setback against Harper when the two teams met at Harper's Longhorn Gym on Friday.

Cade Crawley was captain of the Pirate's scoring effort with nine, in addition to having five rebounds.

Center Point was paced in the three point category by Kolten Kitchens, who had eight points and included a pair of treys in his effort.

Joseph Carmouche scored seven and had the same number of rebounds.

Kolby Vincent and Abel Bustamante each had five points and Alvaro Bustamante put in two. Abel Bustamante had the other three-point make for the Pirates and also took in five boards.

The Pirates have one more opportunity at winning a District 28-2A game when they host Junction on Tuesday.

