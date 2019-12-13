Antlers rebound with win over McCollum - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers rebound with win over McCollum

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 3:56 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The Tivy Antlers found just the cure for their previous overtime nondistrict loss to Dripping Springs when they traveled to San Antonio and started District 26-5A basketball action on the right foot by beating the McCollum Cowboys in another close one that went Tivy’s way 62-58.

Abraham Viera poured in 34 points to record back-to-back 30-plus games as Tivy evened its overall record at 7-7.

John Henry Hayes and Will Johnston aided with six points each, Jackson Young had five, Christian Gorham and Jackson Johnston put I four apiece, and two were recorded by Caleb Fineske.

The Antlers will host Austin Reagan tonight at Antler Gym. Tip off is 6:30 p.m.

