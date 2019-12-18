Lady Spikes split with Medina Valley

Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade girls’ basketball teams swept Medina Valley, while the seventh graders split, Monday night on their home courts.

Lady Spikes 8A

The Lady Spikes 8A team claimed a 49-20 win over Medina Valley Monday night at Spikes Gym.

Leading on offense for the Peterson 8A team were Genesis Nieto, who scored 12 points, grabbed two rebounds, recorded three steals and three assists; and Solaya Gorham, who added 10 points, pulled in five rebounds, earned a steal, one assist, and blocked two shots.

Taylor Kubacak scoring eight points, grabbed four rebounds, posted two steals, two blocks and one assist. Carolyn Bond knocked down six points, two rebounds, four steals and three assists. Shayla Roth pitched in five points, two rebounds and two steals.

Cameron Sibert finished with four points and one assist. Karlyn Dyal scored four points, snagged one rebound, recorded three steals and made one assist. Stella Hendricks contributed three points, two boards, five steals and was in on two assists, while Kenley Tackett added two points, two rebounds and three steals.

Lady Spikes 8B

In the Lady Spikes 8B game, HPMS defeated Medina Valley 39-8.

Kourtney Lutz finished with eight points, 11 steals, seven rebounds, one block and one assist to lead the way.

Other performances showed: Lauryn Rodgers (8 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists); Aislynn Brown (6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks); Kamryn Hayes (4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists); Emri Ramos (4 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block); Sydney Wren (4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals); Aowyn Asher (2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals); Eva Rodriguez (2 points, 3 rebounds); Hailey Avery (1 point, 1 rebound, 1 steal); and Elexus Ramirez (1 point, 1 rebound).

“Both teams played outstanding defense,” said coach Liberty Davis.

Lady Spikes 7B

The HPMS 7B-team won 22-10 over Medina Valley.

Allyson Cahela had eight points, two steals, four rebounds and one block to take some honors in those areas. Kacey Luzius scored six points, forced a turnover, had one steal and one rebound on the night.

Two points each were made by Sophia Hall, Jasmine Martinez, Samara Gehrels, and Corrina Rodriguez.

Helping out in other ways were Addyson Garcia with four rebounds, Avionna Garcia with four steals, Kenzey Lanier and Anna Henson with two rebounds each, while Kierstin Ortiz and Shaila Puebla pitched in two steals each.

Lady Spikes 7A

The Lady Spikes 7A team fell to Medina Valley 43-19.

Peterson points came from Kyra Wheatfall with eight, Leilani Dunn and Victoria Way with five each and Myah Rivera with one point.

Dunn pulled down 10 rebounds. Wheatfall managed nine steals and Jadah Davis came away with eight thefts.

Getting some rebounds for Peterson were Olivia Bernhard with four and two each from Madellyn Fiedler, Katelyn Holland, and Rivera. Danielle Baiza also recorded a rebound fro the Lady Spikes

The girls’ teams will travel to Castroville to face Loma Alta on Thursday, Jan. 9